De Blasio’s ‘3-K For All’ Will Expand Pre-K To 3-Year-Olds Citywide

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a major expansion of free early childhood education in the city, expanding pre-k schooling to three-year-old.
As WCBS-880’s Rich Lamb reported, pre-k for three-year-olds will start in September in the South Bronx and eastern Brooklyn, and will be citywide by 2021, with a price tag of $1-billion.
“A three-year-old is a sponge. They pick up everything, so why not have them in the best place where the stuff that they’re picking up is the right stuff,” the mayor said.
The ‘3-K For All’ program will begin with over 11,000 students — the program will open to two new districts every year, until being installed citywide in 2021.
Schools Chancellor Carmen Farina said the ability to share, cooperate, collaborate, and critical thinking will be fostered.
“It’s an essential step in building Equity and Excellence for All across the five boroughs, and we are hitting the ground running with the lessons that we’ve learned from the Pre-K for All expansion,” Farina said.
The program is part of the mayor’s ‘equity and excellence for all’ agenda. The de Blasio administration’s goal is to have a high school graduation rate of 80 percent by 2026 with two-thirds of graduates college ready.