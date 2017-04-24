4/24 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody… today is a day of change in our weather. Expect thickening clouds ahead of our next storm system. It’ll be a seasonable day with temps topping off in the upper 50s & low 60s…but there will be a shower chance later this afternoon.
The steadier rain looks to move in after midnight with rounds of rain likely through the day Tuesday. Tomorrow will be a particularly lousy day with rainy, windy, and chilly conditions…Temps will be stuck in the low 50s! Make sure you dress to stay warm and dry!
The rain will linger into the first half of Wednesday before we get clearing to end the week…along with a nice bump in temperatures climbing through the 70s!