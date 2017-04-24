4/24 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

April 24, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning everybody… today is a day of change in our weather. Expect thickening clouds ahead of our next storm system. It’ll be a seasonable day with temps topping off in the upper 50s & low 60s…but there will be a shower chance later this afternoon.

nu tu tomorrows highs4 4/24 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

The steadier rain looks to move in after midnight with rounds of rain likely through the day Tuesday. Tomorrow will be a particularly lousy day with rainy, windy, and chilly conditions…Temps will be stuck in the low 50s! Make sure you dress to stay warm and dry!

nu tu 7day auto14 4/24 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

The rain will linger into the first half of Wednesday before we get clearing to end the week…along with a nice bump in temperatures climbing through the 70s!

