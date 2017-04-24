4/24 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Clouds will rule this afternoon as a low pressure system inches its way towards the area from the south. And we could see a shower here and there into the rush, but the bulk of the rain will remain across the southern half of the area. As for highs today, they’ll be a touch cooler than yesterday in the low 60’s.
Showers and light rain will become more likely into tonight. Temps are expected to fall to around 50° by daybreak.
We’ll see waves of showers and rain tomorrow with the heaviest of rain into the afternoon and overnight hours. As for highs, they’ll be in the mid 50’s.
Into Wednesday, expect some lingering clouds with a leftover shower chance. Highs that day will be in the mid 60’s or so.