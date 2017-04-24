50 People To Know: ‘World’s Oldest Barber’ Anthony Mancinelli

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s 50 People to Know, we share the story of Anthony Mancinelli, who has been cutting hair for more than 90 years.
The people from the Guinness World Records gave him the title of “World’s Oldest Barber” years ago. Last year for his birthday, he received a letter of congratulations from the White House.
His story is an amazing trip through time, and Anthony loves to tell it.
He told WCBS’ Sean Adams about the early days of working in a shop in Newburgh, New York, where barbers would also perform pain-relieving services, called cupping, and use leeches for high blood pressure therapy.