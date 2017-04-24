Test Finds Unsafe Levels Of Lead In Paint Falling From 7-Train Tracks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Paint chips falling from subway tracks could pose a serious health risk to people walking underneath — particularly children.
Admitting he never really noticed, Jose Aureljia stared up at the peeling avocado green paint under the elevated 7-train and wondered why it hadn’t been repainted.
“Well yeah, because you know this is old paint, it maybe is dangerous,” he told 1010 WINS Al Jones.
Some of the paint chips tested at 44 times more than what is considered a safe level for lead.
“A lot of time I walk by and always see like something falling down,” Terry said.
The lead testing was done by the painters union, the MTA said they periodically scrape and repaint.