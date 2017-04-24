Test Finds Unsafe Levels Of Lead In Paint Falling From 7-Train Tracks

April 24, 2017 9:25 PM
Filed Under: 7 Train, Al Jones, lead, MTA

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Paint chips falling from subway tracks could pose a serious health risk to people walking underneath — particularly children.

Admitting he never really noticed, Jose Aureljia stared up at the peeling avocado green paint under the elevated 7-train and wondered why it hadn’t been repainted.

“Well yeah, because you know this is old paint, it maybe is dangerous,” he told 1010 WINS Al Jones.

Some of the paint chips tested at 44 times more than what is considered a safe level for lead.

“A lot of time I walk by and always see like something falling down,” Terry said.

The lead testing was done by the painters union, the MTA said they periodically scrape and repaint.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia