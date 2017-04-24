Police Probe Shooting Death Of Pennsylvania Man In Bayswater Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police on Monday were investigating the shooting death of a Pennsylvania man who was shot to death in Bayswater Park in Queens.
Officers were called out for shots fired around 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the park in Far Rockaway. The officers found a man lying unresponsive on the ground. Police say he had gunshot wounds to his head and torso.
Emergency services pronounced him dead. The NYPD identified the victim late Sunday night as Reggie Nat White, 37, of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.
No arrests had been made late Monday and the investigation is still ongoing.
Police were first alerted to the gunshots through a shot spotter system, which uses sensors to pick up sounds and alert the NYPD to the locations of possible gunfire.
