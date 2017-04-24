Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 24, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on Derrick Rose’s apparent desire to return to the Knicks.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Boomer and Craig had plenty to talk about to begin the work week. The Mets are a big mess, the Yankees struggled a bit in Pittsburgh, and it was a wonderful Friday night on the ice.
Also, the guys discussed things getting heated between the Red Sox and the Orioles, a fashion statement of sorts, and Boomer’s new public persona.
Later, Notre Dame football head coach Brian Kelly and former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf each stopped by the studio.
