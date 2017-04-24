NYPD: CSX Agent Hurt After Attempted Beer Heist At Train Yard In The Bronx

April 24, 2017 7:53 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people are wanted for questioning after police said a CSX agent was hurt following an attempted beer heist from a train yard in the Bronx.

Around 12:40 a.m. on April 19, police said three men got into the CSX train yard on Bruckner Boulevard through a hole in the fence and took multiple cases of beer from a location inside.

A fourth person then pulled up in a cab and as they tried to load the beer into the car, a CSX agent arrived and the suspects fled, police said.

Then as the CSX agent and his partner were taking inventory of the beer, the agent was suddenly struck in the face with a block of concrete, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, but was later treated at a New Jersey hospital for lacerations on his head.

Police said two of the four people wanted for questioning were seen on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

