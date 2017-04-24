‘I Saw A Lot Of Blood:’ Innocent Bystander Shot In The Bronx Speaks Exclusively To CBS2

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bullets went flying in the Bronx hitting an innocent man as he was moving into an apartment in the Mott Haven section of the borough.

Two gunmen with weapons drawn were captured on surveillance video opening fire in the middle of Beekman Avenue about a week ago.

Winston Duheaney, an innocent victim, was caught in the crossfire.

“I just heard two gunshots,” the 36-year-old told CBS2’s Scott Rapoport in an exclusive interview.

The father of five said he was outside on the street getting some items out of his car on April 17 around 4:30 p.m. when he was senselessly shot.

He was hit by a bullet which entered the inside of his thigh and ultimately lodged in the back of his leg.

“I felt like a rock hit my leg,” said Duheaney. “When I felt that I saw my leg and I saw a lot of blood.”

Police say the violence started with a group of three men chasing two other men down the street. Ultimately guns were drawn and shots were fired.

“Did you see the shooters?” Rapoport asked.

“No, I didn’t see nobody,” Duheaney said, adding that he holds no ill will towards the shooter. “I forgive him.”

The NYPD said it is now searching for 28-year-old Matthew Souchet, who authorities say should be considered armed and dangerous, and 24-year-old Francis Ocasio in connection with the shooting.

Police sources said the neighborhood has been “a bad area for many years” with officers often maintaining a police post on the corner where the shooting occurred.

Still, Duheaney said he is surprised by the outbreak of violence.

“I’ve been living here for 19 years. But, never, I just never thought this was going to happen to me,” he said.

Duheaney was treated and released from a local hospital.