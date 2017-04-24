CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Suspects Wanted In Robbery Inside Bronx Apartment Building Vestibule

April 24, 2017 11:30 PM
Filed Under: Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for two men they say robbed another man inside the vestibule of a Bronx apartment building last week.

Police say around 3 p.m. on April 20, the men waited for the 41-year-old male victim inside the building near Gerard Avenue and East 158th Street.

When the victim entered the vestibule, one of the suspects placed him in a rear choke hold while the other suspect punched him in the face repeatedly and demanded money, according to police.

The victim complied and gave the men approximately $20 in cash before they fled northbound on Gerard Avenue.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: Black male between 17 and 20 years old, approximately 5’8″ tall with a slim build last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a black hooded jacket, dark colored jeans, and black and white sneakers

Suspect 2: Black male between 17 and 20 years old, approximately 5’8″ with a slim build last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a blue hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket with orange lining, blue jeans, and white sneakers

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

