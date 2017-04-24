Suspects Wanted In Robbery Inside Bronx Apartment Building Vestibule

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for two men they say robbed another man inside the vestibule of a Bronx apartment building last week.

Police say around 3 p.m. on April 20, the men waited for the 41-year-old male victim inside the building near Gerard Avenue and East 158th Street.

When the victim entered the vestibule, one of the suspects placed him in a rear choke hold while the other suspect punched him in the face repeatedly and demanded money, according to police.

The victim complied and gave the men approximately $20 in cash before they fled northbound on Gerard Avenue.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1: Black male between 17 and 20 years old, approximately 5’8″ tall with a slim build last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a black hooded jacket, dark colored jeans, and black and white sneakers

Suspect 2: Black male between 17 and 20 years old, approximately 5’8″ with a slim build last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a blue hooded sweater, a dark colored jacket with orange lining, blue jeans, and white sneakers

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.