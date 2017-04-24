Elton John Calls Off Multiple U.S. Shows Due To Bacterial Infection

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Elton John has canceled more than a month’s worth of shows on his U.S. tour after reportedly contracting a bacterial infection.
John, 70, became sick during a South America tour that left him in intensive care for two nights. He is scrapping all upcoming April and May dates of “The Million Dollar Piano” at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, as well as performance on May 6 in Bakersfield, California.
The iconic singer, pianist and composer said in a statement that he became “violently ill” on a flight to the United Kingdom from Chile and “underwent immediate treatment” at a hospital, where he was released on Saturday.
John expected to make a full recovery and hopes to return to a stage in Twickenham, England, on June 3.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment
EltonJohn is starting to look like that one guy Meltun Down