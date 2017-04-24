LIVE NOW: Former President Barack Obama Speaks At First Public Event Since Leaving Office | Watch Live

Man Allegedly Brought Weapons To LaGuardia Airport Twice In Two Days

April 24, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is under arrest after allegedly bringing weapons to LaGuardia Airport two days in a row.

Michael A. Rios, Jr. of Bangor, Maine was arrested Friday after he allegedly brought a gravity knife and brass knuckles in his carry-on bag. The arrest took place at around 8:10 a.m. and Port Authority Police say the weapons were seized.

The next day, at around 10:45 a.m. Rios allegedly returned to LaGuardia to try to board a flight. TSA screeners discovered a container with a pistol, six knives, throwing stars and more.

Rios was again arrested.

He faces criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia