Man Allegedly Brought Weapons To LaGuardia Airport Twice In Two Days

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is under arrest after allegedly bringing weapons to LaGuardia Airport two days in a row.
Michael A. Rios, Jr. of Bangor, Maine was arrested Friday after he allegedly brought a gravity knife and brass knuckles in his carry-on bag. The arrest took place at around 8:10 a.m. and Port Authority Police say the weapons were seized.
The next day, at around 10:45 a.m. Rios allegedly returned to LaGuardia to try to board a flight. TSA screeners discovered a container with a pistol, six knives, throwing stars and more.
Rios was again arrested.
He faces criminal possession of a weapon charges.