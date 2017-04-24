NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Breaks Record For Most Time In Space By American

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A trailblazing NASA astronaut has made history again.
Peggy Whitson broke the record for most cumulative days spent in space by an American on Monday morning.
The previous record was 534 days, two hours and 48 minutes set last year by Jeffrey Williams.
The world record — 879 days — is held by Russian Gennady Padalka.
As part of the celebration, Whitson received a special phone call from President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.
The 57-year old Whitson, who is the only woman to serve as a station commander twice, is in the middle of her third long-duration stint on the International Space Station.
By the time she returns to earth, she will have spent 666 days in space.
