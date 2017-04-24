CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino Under Scrutiny For Health Contents

April 24, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Starbucks

CBS Local — If you’ve had an internet connection and the faintest semblance of a social media account, there’s no doubt you’ve come across Starbucks’ limited edition Unicorn Frappuccino drink. The specific sugar content for a regular size drink has been pointed out by the Connecticut Health Department and, in what should be a surprise to no one, this drink is the antithesis of a non-fat fruit smoothie.

The Connecticut Health Department pointed out on their official Facebook account that the Unicorn Frap contains more than double the suggested sugar intake by the American Heart Association.

Apparently no one had bothered to check on the health contents of this drink, or decided that ignorance is bliss and ignored it.

To be clear, if you consume one of these drinks, you’ve already blown passed the recommended threshold of sugar before even taking a bite out of a solid food for the rest of the day.

On the other hand, though, it’s not as if Starbucks’ marketing campaign for this drink was to boast of its nutritional values.

On top of this, many commenters responded to the post without much surprise to the Connecticut Health Department’s PSA, and pointed out that many of Starbucks’ drink contain similarly excessive amounts of sugar and calories.

Starbucks introduced the drink last Wednesday and was available through Sunday.

