4/25 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 25, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Periods of heavy rain are expected this afternoon with the potential for street and roadway flooding. As for temperatures, expect highs in the mid 50’s or so.

A coastal flood advisory will be in effect tonight from around 6 PM until 1 AM; some of our coastal communities will observe minor to locally moderate flooding. As for the rain, we’re expecting the heaviest through this evening with leftover rain and drizzle into the overnight. Expect temps to remain in the low and mid 50’s.

We’ll see some leftover rain and drizzle tomorrow morning with isolated pockets of rain or drizzle into the afternoon. Highs will only be a touch warmer in the low, and perhaps, mid 60’s.

As for Thursday, it looks like we’ll see sun and clouds with highs in the low 70’s.

