Authorities Warn Residents: Spring Is Here, And So Are The Bears

RAMAPO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It’s that time of year again.
“Spring is here and that means so are the bears,” the Town of Ramapo Police Department posted on Facebook.
RPD responded to a report of a large bear at a home in the Village of Montebello last Friday. They posted a picture of the bear they found on their Facebook page.
“This big momma [cq] bear was enjoying her dinner that was left in a garbage can outside and did not want to leave the property preventing the homeowner from being able to leave the residence,” the RPD wrote. “RPD reminds you not to leave ANY type of food outside as this will attract the bears on to your property and make sure to store all garbage cans inside a sturdy building like a garage or shed.”