Boomer & Carton: A Hard-Working OBJ, Porzingis Speaks But Not To Knicks, And Harvey’s Swag Is Back

None of our local teams played Monday night, but that didn’t stop Boomer and Craig from pulling off an informative show open on Tuesday.
The guys got right into it with the Giants, to the shock of absolutely no one, picking up the fifth-year option on Odell Beckham, Jr.’s contract. The ultra-talented wide receiver then vowed to work harder than ever, although his recent behavior might suggest otherwise.
The topic then switched to Kristaps Porzingis, who is not talking to the Knicks, but apparently still loves New York.
Finally, Boomer and Craig dissected Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, who has decided to put an end to restricting his starting pitchers. Craig, in particular, said he is thrilled to see that Matt Harvey is back to being Matt Harvey, both on and off the field.
