Boomer & Carton: Deshaun Watson In Studio, Talks Draft, Jets, Beating ‘Bama

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Deshaun Watson’s football future will be decided this Thursday at the NFL Draft. The former Clemson quarterback paid Boomer and Craig a visit Tuesday morning and engaged the guys during a spirited conversation.
MORE: Lichtenstein: A Jets Fan’s Plea To Macc: Don’t Take A QB At 6
Watson said he is determined to put to bed the notion that his game will not translate to the NFL. He talked about potentially being drafted by the Jets, his relationship with Warrick Dunn, what it was like battling Alabama and winning a national championship, and a whole lot more.
Have a listen.