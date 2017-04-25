Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Well-Rounded Update Effort

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Jerry Recco rarely disappoints. You could say that the “update maven” actually over-delivered on Tuesday morning.
Why? Well, none of our local teams were in action Monday night, but Jerry still managed to pack his update with solid information.
He previewed the Yankees’ series up in Boston and the Mets’ set against visiting Atlanta, which both start Tuesday night, and then offered up some more MLB nuggets before getting into a discussion about Yankees broadcasters John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman.
Check it out.