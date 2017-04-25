Boomer & Carton Podcast: April 25, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Tuesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys pulled off one big show on the second day of the work week. It featured plenty of talk on local stars Odell Beckham, Jr., Kristaps Porzingis, and Matt Harvey, before a slew of guests made their way into the Allstate Studio.
Boomer and Craig welcomed in NFL Draft prospects Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, as well as former NBA player and coach Byron Scott.
Craig also said he is confident he can run a sub-five second 40-yard dash. Boomer has $10,000 that says otherwise.
Until Wednesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
