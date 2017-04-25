NYPD: Catering Hall Employee Tied Up, Beaten And Robbed In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two men who they said violently attacked and robbed a catering hall employee in Brooklyn earlier this month.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on April 13 at Marte Hall on Seigel Street when police said a man came is and asked an employee about renting the catering hall.

He left but then returned with a second man. That’s when police said they pulled out guns and demanded money from the employee.

They then tied up the employee with extension cords, but when the employee tried to free himself, the suspects beat him and hit him in the head with their guns, police said.

The two took the employee’s back pack and fled on foot, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for numerous bruises and lacerations on his head and body.

Police said the two men were seen on surveillance video outside the catering hall.

They describe the first suspect as a black man, about 6′ tall. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a black jacket and black jeans.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 5’9″ tall with black hair and a beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a gray sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.