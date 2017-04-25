Report: Ransom Demanded After Newark Computers Hacked

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The City of Newark’s computer system has been disabled by hackers allegedly demanding thousands in ransom money, according to a published report.
Hackers are demanding payment of 24 bitcoins, the digital currency, which equals around $30,000, TAPintoNewark reported, citing a document they obtained.
In a statement, the city’s chief information officer confirmed that some city computers were hit with a virus on Friday and over the weekend.
“The virus compromised our network and disrupted many services that we offer,” said Seth Wainer, Chief Information Officer for the City of Newark.
Police services are unaffected, according to Wainer.
“Some of our digital services are unavailable. We understand this causes an extreme disruption to residents who have come to depend on regular services – and we apologize,” Wainer said, adding that they are working closely with state and federal law enforcement “to address the present emergency and better prepare ourselves for the future.”