CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

6 Arrested, 4 Sought In Easter Sunday Attack On Coney Island Boardwalk

April 25, 2017 9:02 PM
Filed Under: Coney Island Boardwalk, Coney Island Boardwalk Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested and charged six people, and were searching for four more Tuesday, in a violent attack on the Coney Island boardwalk on Easter Sunday.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, a 16-year-old boy was walking on the boardwalk outside Luna Park when several young men got into a quarrel with him that escalated into a physical fight.

Video posted online shows a crowd standing by cheering and watching as the boy lying on the street is kicked in the head and stomped on, police said.

Police said the victim was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center by his mother suffering a punctured lung.

About an hour later, a 27-year-old woman was hit in the head with a bottle, the loud noises during that commotion being mistaken for gunfire.

Police investigated and tried to calm the crowds, even taking to Twitter writing: “All reports of any shooting by the amusement area in Coney Island are false. There were no shots fired or anyone shot. #coneyisland”

But by that time, the fun on the boards was ruined and customers were either scared away or turned away as Luna Park closed early.

In the attack on the boy, police said six people had been arrested as of Tuesday. Police released surveillance photos of four others – one wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants, a second wearing a tanktop, black pants and white sneakers, a third wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers, and a fourth wearing a white T-shirt, gray pants and a white bandana.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia