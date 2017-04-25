6 Arrested, 4 Sought In Easter Sunday Attack On Coney Island Boardwalk

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested and charged six people, and were searching for four more Tuesday, in a violent attack on the Coney Island boardwalk on Easter Sunday.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, a 16-year-old boy was walking on the boardwalk outside Luna Park when several young men got into a quarrel with him that escalated into a physical fight.

Video posted online shows a crowd standing by cheering and watching as the boy lying on the street is kicked in the head and stomped on, police said.

Police said the victim was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center by his mother suffering a punctured lung.

About an hour later, a 27-year-old woman was hit in the head with a bottle, the loud noises during that commotion being mistaken for gunfire.

Police investigated and tried to calm the crowds, even taking to Twitter writing: “All reports of any shooting by the amusement area in Coney Island are false. There were no shots fired or anyone shot. #coneyisland”

But by that time, the fun on the boards was ruined and customers were either scared away or turned away as Luna Park closed early.

In the attack on the boy, police said six people had been arrested as of Tuesday. Police released surveillance photos of four others – one wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants, a second wearing a tanktop, black pants and white sneakers, a third wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers, and a fourth wearing a white T-shirt, gray pants and a white bandana.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.