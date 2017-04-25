NASCAR Star Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Retire At End Of Season

COMMUTER ALERT: Disabled Amtrak Train Causes NJT Delays In/Out Of Penn Station | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

April 25, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Dale Earnhardt Jr., NASCAR

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire at the end of this season, Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday.

Earnhardt will discuss his decision at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Earnhardt is a 14-time winner of NASCAR’s most popular driver award. He has 26 career Cup victories, and that includes a pair of wins in the Daytona 500. He has been behind the wheel for more than 600 races.

Earnhardt is a two-time champion in NASCAR’s second-tier series. But the son of the late seven-time champion has never won a Cup title.

Earnhardt turns 43 in October, was married during the offseason and has stated he wants a family.

He’s also been plagued by concussions and missed half of last season after suffering yet another one. He’s become an advocate for research of sports-related brain injuries.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

