CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Girl Whose Father Was Killed In Line Of Duty Secretly Pays For New Jersey Police Officer’s Dinner

April 25, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: Jamesburg Police Department, Mikayla Raji

JAMESBURG, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A little girl with a big heart decided to surprise a New Jersey police officer with a kind gesture.

Jamesburg Patrolman Joseph Quinn had stopped by Villa Borgese in Middlesex County to pick up his food Friday night, but when he went to the register, he discovered someone had anonymously paid for the meal.

Thanks to some good police work, the officer figured out who treated him, 8-year-old Mikayla Raji.

Mikayla was having dinner with her mom when Quinn walked in.

“Mikayla immediately greeted Ptl. Quinn with a hello and a smile,” the Jamesburg Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The girl chatted with the officer and later asked her mother if they could pick up his tab.

It turns out Mikayla ‘s parents were both Perth Amboy police officers, but she never got to meet her father who was killed in the line of duty by a drunk driver before she was born.

The Jamesburg Police Department has decided to pay it forward and has started a GoFundMe page to pay for Mikayla’s future education.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia