Grandfather Helps Thwart Suspected Kidnapper In Brooklyn

April 25, 2017 9:06 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Scott Rapoport, Sunset Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A local grandfather is credited with helping to catch a suspected kidnapper in Brooklyn.

The man sprang into action after his grandson was nearly grabbed off the street. CBS2’s Scott Rapoport spoke with the hero Tuesday afternoon.

It happened last Thursday on 51st Street in Sunset Park. Police say 42-year-old Dwayne Singleton — a man with 23 prior arrests — attempted to lure a nine-year-old boy who was playing outside his house.

Singleton allegedly took the boy by the hand before the child broke away and ran inside to tell his grandfather — 55-year-old Geraldo Crescente — whom he lives with.

“He came down and asked him ‘do you want to go down the street with me?’ and my grandson said no,” Crescente tells CBS2.

Under most circumstances, that might have been the end of that — everyone relieved the boy was safe. What happened next was remarkable.

“I’m here to protect him,” Crescente said. “I’ll do anything for him.”

Police say Crescente and the boy’s uncle then chased Singleton down the street, caught up with him on 3rd Avenue, and made the suspect give them his identification.

“We convinced him to give us the ID,” Crescente said. “We didn’t hit him or anything. But we threatened him.”

Singleton then ran off, but not Crescente took a picture of the ID. He turned it over to the cops and the alleged would-be kidnapper was taken into custody two days later, initially charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

“That’s very foul and inappropriate,” Crescente said.

Police say Singleton was currently on parole on a grand larceny conviction and was most recently arrested in December for allegedly assaulting and exposing himself to a woman. Now, he’s locked up again thanks to the bravery of a tough-as-nails grandfather and his love for his little boy.

CBS2 reports the suspect is due back in court Wednesday.

