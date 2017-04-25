2 Schools In Herricks, L.I. Put On Lockdown Due To Threat

April 25, 2017 10:05 PM
Filed Under: Herricks, Herricks High School, Herricks Middle School, Herricks Schools Lockdown

HERRICKS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two schools on Long Island were put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon because of a threat.

Pictures from inside the Herricks Middle School and High School showed Nassau County police in tactical gear. Meanwhile, parents gathered outside the schools, looking for information and texting their kids.

Police said they got a 911 call that a female student made a verbal threat involving a gun.
“It’s very upsetting,” said parent Rob Collins “I mean, you know, it’s just — I’m glad that the response was really quick, which was phenomenal.”

“Definitely terrifying, definitely terrifying,” said Markuz Masub, the brother of a student at the school. “I wasn’t expecting this, for my day to go like this.”

School officials said students were never in danger, and the lockdown was a precaution.

