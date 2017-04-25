Man Accused Of Exposing Himself To Group Of Joggers On LI Bike Path

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a group of female joggers on Long Island.
Both incidents happened on the Bethpage State Parkway bike path between the Southern State Parkway and Merritts Road in North Massapequa, on Saturday, April 22 between 9:30 and 10 a.m., police said.
The suspect is described as a white male about 6 feet tall, with short dark hair, no facial hair, slender build, wearing a black hooded shirt, with white sneakers.
Police released a photo of the vehicle driven by a person of interest in this case in the area of the incidents.
Anybody with information is asked to contact the NY State Police at 631-756-3300. All calls will remain confidential.