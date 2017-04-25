On The Marc: Kobe Bryant Talks About His Retirement, Tribeca Debut Of ‘Dear Basketball’

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is back in New York and back in the spotlight.

His animated short, “Dear Basketball,” recently debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film is based on Bryant’s poem that was published by “The Players’ Tribune” in November 2015, announcing his retirement from the game.

“When my mind was really starting to drift towards storytelling and what comes next and it wouldn’t drift to basketball, that’s when I knew that it was time to move on,” he tells 1010 WINS’ Sports Director Marc Ernay.

Bryant drafted his own dream team, director and animator Glen Keane and composer John Williams, to help bring his words to life.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever animated in my entire life, more difficult than any of those classic Disney films. I put more of my heart and soul into every one of these drawings,” Keane says.

“I never, ever thought that one day I’d actually be a screenwriter or making films,” Bryant adds. “Dream come true to say the least.”

But how much does he miss the game?

“It sounds crazy, but not even a little bit,” he says.

Screenings of “Dear Basketball” will be held Tuesday April 25 at 6 p.m. and Saturday April 29 at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.