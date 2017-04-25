Paul McCartney To Play Prudential Center In Newark For First Time Ever On 9/11

April 25, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Paul Mccartney

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP)Paul McCartney is bringing his One On One tour to New Jersey and New York City.

Officials on Tuesday announced McCartney will perform for the first time at Prudential Center in Newark on Sept. 11.

He’ll then perform at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 15, Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 19 and Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island on Sept. 26.

Promoters say the One On One tour opened in April 2016 in Fresno, California, with McCartney’s first performance of “A Hard Day’s Night” since the Beatles last played it in 1965.

Tickets for the New Jersey and New York shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. May 5.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia