Tenant Advocates Disappointed By Preliminary Vote On Rent Hike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rent Guidelines Board held a preliminary vote on Tuesday, and recommending increases for 1-million rent controlled units in the city.

The board recommended a 1 to 3 percent increase on 1-year leases, and a 2 to 4 percent increase on 2-year leases. They will hold a final vote on June 27.

Advocates have been calling for a freeze, but the Rent Stabilization Association — which represents 25,000 landlords — cited increased operating costs in asking for a hike.

The RSA recommended a 4 percent raise on 1-year leases, and an 8-percent hike on 2-year leases.

“Over the past three years, owners of rent-stabilized apartments have experienced an increase in operating costs in excess of 11% – and that’s according to RGB data,” said RSA President Joseph Strasburg, “There is no rationale for a third consecutive rent freeze, other than carrying out Mayor Bill de Blasio’s political agenda in an election year. Small landlords will be front and center in the months ahead at the RGB’s public hearings, showing that a fair rent increase is necessary to pay for property taxes that de Blasio raises every year, and to repair, improve, maintain and preserve the affordable housing they provide to their tenants.”

An attorney for the Legal Aid Society called the vote ‘deeply disappointing.’

“Board members must have a foggy memory of landlords cashing in with big increases for twelve consecutive years under the previous Administration. Given that necessary context, the freezes of the previous two years have only begun to provide some breathing room for rent-strapped tenants,” Adriene Holder said, “We hope the Board comes to its senses over the next several weeks after hearing from low-income New Yorkers in every borough on how any increase could put them seconds away from homelessness.”