World’s Last Male Northern White Rhino Looking For Mate On Tinder

April 25, 2017 10:20 AM
NAIROBI, Kenya (CBSNewYork/AP) — There’s only one male northern white rhino left in the world, and he’s getting some help from Tinder.

A Kenyan wildlife conservancy is teaming up with the dating app for a campaign called “The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World,” focusing on the rhino named Sudan.

They are raising money for research to save the species from extinction. The 43-year-old Sudan and his last two female companions are unable to breed naturally because of issues that include old age.

The campaign by the Ol Pejeta Conservancy and Tinder aims to raise $9 million. The money will be used for ongoing research into methods, including in-vitro fertilization, to assist the rhinos in breeding.

