Tim Tebow Is Getting Better At Baseball, And Fans Are Flocking To See Him Play

April 25, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Bryan Altman, Columbia Fireflies, Mets, MLB, Tim Tebow

Bryan Altman

Don’t look now, but Tim Tebow is kind of starting to get the hang of this whole ‘baseball’ thing. Since signing with the New York Mets organization on September 28, 2016, Tebow has had ups and downs — ups being his first at-bat being a home run, downs being mostly everything else — but this past week might have been his most promising to date.

Last week Tebow went 6-for-21 (.286 batting average) at the plate and improved his season batting average to .218 in the process in the 15 games he’s played in thus far for the Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League. He also has two home runs to his credit, but has struck out 14 times as well.

Considering the road Tebow has traveled, those numbers are actually pretty impressive. And while MLB teams probably won’t be taking notice any time soon, fans are certainly paying attention to Tebow both at Columbia Fireflies home games and when the team hits the road.

According to a report from David Caraviello of the Post and Courier, team attendance is up roughly 2,000 people per night, averaging 5,787 people in attendance per game.

The report also mentions that Tebow merchandise has been in high demand as well.

While Tebow will likely never make it to Citi Field for a game, his star power is undeniable. Plus, you’ve got to give the guy credit: he’s clearly working hard on his game and it appears to be paying off.

