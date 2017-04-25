Trump Narrows In On 100th Day In Office; Flynn Under Fire Over Russian Ties

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As President Donald Trump prepares to mark his 100th day in office, he’s also hoping to avoid a government shutdown.

Trump was busy Tuesday attending several events, as was his daughter who was in Berlin for her first international appearance as a White House adviser, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

Ivanka Trump joined German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other notable women at the W20 Summit, addressing women’s economic empowerment. When she defended her father’s attitude toward women during a panel discussion, she was met with several groans from the crowd.

“He’s been a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive,” she said.

In the United States, a federal judge blocked the president’s order to cut off funding for sanctuary cities, like New York. The administration has been threatening to withhold money if cities don’t help identify immigrants who are in custody.

A federal judge in San Francisco issued the temporary ruling, which will stay in place while the lawsuit moves through court.

Earlier Tuesday, the president spoke at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s days of remembrance on Capitol Hill, making a pledge to confront antisemitism.

“We will stamp out prejudice, we will condemn hatred, we will bear witness and we will act,” he said. “As president of the United States, I will always stand with the Jewish people.”

The administration has faced accusations of antisemitism, most recently when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Adolf Hitler wasn’t as bad as Syrian President Bashar al Assad and referred to concentration camps as “Holocaust centers” when trying to clarify the point. Spicer later apologized.

As Tuesday, the president signed an executive order promoting agriculture and rural prosperity in the U.S.

When asked, he again promised that a border wall will be built.

“The wall is going to get built folks, in case anyone has any questions,” Trump said.

When further pressed, he said it would be built during his first term.

But as Gainer reported, the question is: Is he backing off including money for the wall in the funding bill that must be passed by Congress by Friday, or not? He wouldn’t say.

There have been mixed messages, and lawmakers on both sides say it’s one of the biggest hurdles to passing the funding bill.

Meanwhile, leaders of a House committee investigating possible ties between Trump’s associates and Russia said the president’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, appeared to break the law.

“As a former military officer, you simply cannot take money from Russia, Turkey or anybody else,” Chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, said. “And it appears as if he did take that money.”

Lawmakers say Flynn accepted tens of thousands of dollars from Russian organizations after a trip there in 2015. Flynn’s attorney says the retired general extensively briefed the Defense Intelligence Agency about the trip.

Flynn was forced to resign as national security adviser in February.

As for Trump’s agenda before the 100-day mark, on Wednesday he’s expected to unveil a tax reform plan that would slash corporate tax rates from 35 to 15 percent.