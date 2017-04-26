CBS New York Receives Regional Murrow Award For Best News Website

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Winners of the prestigious 2017 RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards have been announced.

CBSNewYork.com took home the awards for Best News Website in the large market radio category for Region 11, covering New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The recognition was awarded to 1010 WINS.

WCBS Newsradio 880 received the award for Overall Excellence, Breaking News and Newscast for its coverage of the Chelsea bombing, as well as Excellence in Sound.

Large Market Radio

Website

newyork.cbslocal.com

1010 WINS

New York, NY

Overall Excellence

WCBS-AM News Radio

WCBS-AM

New York, NY

Breaking News

The Chelsea Bombing

WCBS-AM

New York, NY

Excellence in Sound

The Roaring 20s

WCBS-AM

New York, NY

Newscast

The Chelsea Bombing: The Hunt For A Suspect

WCBS-AM

New York, NY

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the annual Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow was a pioneer in broadcast news who spent his entire career at CBS.

The RTDNA announced the 751 winners on Tuesday.

For a full list of regional winners, click here.

Regional winners advance to the national awards, which will be judged in May.

The national winners will be announced in June.

The national awards are presented at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on Oct. 9.