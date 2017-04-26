4/26 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
It will be mainly cloudy today with perhaps a peek of sun at best. And the bulk of the shower activity should be over and done with, but a stray shower isn’t out of the question. As for highs, they’ll stay shy of normal in only the low 60’s.
Expect a pretty cloudy night ahead with areas of fog, as well. Temperatures will be running a little warmer than last night in the mid and upper 50’s.
Tomorrow will start off rather grey and foggy again, but we should see a few more breaks of sun into the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 60’s or so.
As for Friday, there’s a slight chance of a passing shower or storm, but we’ll warm well into the 70’s with more sunshine.