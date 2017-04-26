8-Year-Old Charter School Student Found Wandering On L Train Tracks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An 8-year-old boy who walked out from his Brooklyn charter school was found wandering on L train subway tracks Tuesday.
The boy was reported missing at around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday after walking out of the Brooklyn Excelsior Charter School in Bushwick.
He was found about 20 minutes later walking on the tracks of the L train subway at the Halsey Street station.
A bystander was able to remove the boy from the tracks before a train arrived.
Police were alerted and Emergency Medical Services personnel took him to a hospital to be evaluated.
“When staff saw a student exit our building during school hours Tuesday morning, they immediately followed the student. Our staff quickly enlisted police to assist in locating the student, who was found shortly afterward. We appreciate the quick actions of the New York Police in helping to keep our student safe,” said Brooklyn Excelsior Charter School Principal Dr. Christopher Petty. “Know that we are reviewing this incident and will take appropriate steps to ensure we continue to provide a safe, secure learning environment for our students.”