Boomer & Carton: A Reset After The Rain, The Captain’s Transition, And Craig’s 40 Time

Following a night of rainouts on the baseball front, the Mets and Yankees are scheduled to get back in action Wednesday at home against Atlanta and in Boston, respectively.
Boomer and Craig filled the void to start their show by discussing each team, and what we should all expect as the series play out.
Speaking of the Yankees, one of the franchise’s most popular players is part of a group trying to buy the Miami Marlins, which might be a little difficult for some fans to digest.
There was all of that, plus Craig’s confidence continues to rise regarding his ability to run a sub-5 second 40-yard dash.