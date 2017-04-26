Delaware State Police Trooper Shot Dead Outside Convenience Store

BEAR, Del. (CBSNewYork/CBS Philly) — An on-duty Delaware State Police trooper was shot and killed outside a convenience store Wednesday.
The shooting happened outside a Wawa store in the 1600 block of Pulaski Highway in Bear, Delaware, south of Wilmington.
Witnesses described a shocking and unforgettable scene.
“I can’t shake that,” Quinzel Brady told CBS Philadelphia. “I can’t get that image out of my head.”
Quinzel looked back in time enough to see the trooper fall to the ground after being gunned down.
“I saw him fall,” she continued. “Yeah, it was something I didn’t want to see, but I saw him fall.”
The trooper was transported to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware where he was pronounced dead, CBS Philadelphia reported. Sources say one suspect was in custody late Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said another suspect was barricaded inside a home in the 500 block of St. Michaels Drive in the Brick Mill Farm Development, CBS Philadelphia reported. SWAT teams and police rushed to the subdivision where the suspect has been firing at police for hours.
Police said they were hoping for a peaceful resolution.
“The suspect has been firing shots at the police officers from the residence that he lives in and is currently held up in the house,” said Master Cpl. Gary Fournier.
Nearby Brick Mill Elementary School was on lockdown for several hours. Parents picked up their children to keep them away from the scene.
There was no word on the motive for the shooting late Wednesday afternoon, CBS Philadelphia reported.