Oscar-Winning Director Jonathan Demme Dead At 73

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Director Jonathan Demme, who helmed Oscar-winners Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, has died, according to his publicist.
Demme was 73.
Silence of the Lambs won Oscars in 1991 in all five categories including best actress (Jodie Foster), actor (Anthony Hopkins), director, film and adapted screenplay.
In 1993, Demme directed Philadelphia, which garnered an Academy award for its star Tom Hanks.
Demme is survived by his wife and three children.
