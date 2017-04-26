Wake For FDNY Firefighter William Tolley Continues On Long Island

April 26, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Bethpage, Carol D'Auria, Daniel Nigro, FDNY, Queens, William Tolley

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A long line of mourners is expected again Wednesday as the wake for FDNY firefighter William Tolley continues on Long Island.

The wake is being held at Chapey & Sons Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Bethpage.

On Tuesday, Tolley’s widow and 8-year-old daughter were joined by hundreds of Tolley’s colleagues and friends.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro remembered Tolley’s kindness and generosity.

“He volunteered with Make-A-Wish, with Wounded Warriors,” he said. “He was part of our ceremonial unit. He’d be standing out in the rain at any other funeral, but unfortunately we’re here for him.”

Tolley, a member of Ladder 135 Engine 286, was killed while responding to a fire at a single unit apartment on Putnam Avenue in Queens last week.

The 14-year-old veteran fell to his death when something went wrong as he was standing on the roof of the five-story building.

His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Martin of Tours on Central Avenue in Bethpage.

