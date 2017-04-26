Pickup Driver Takes Plea Deal, Avoids Jail Time In Deadly 2015 Long Island Limo Crash

April 26, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Sophia Hall, Carolyn Gusoff, Steven Romeo, Long Island limo crash

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A driver involved in a tragic crash in Long Island wine country that killed four young women in a limousine will avoid jail time after taking a plea deal Wednesday.

Steven Romeo, the man behind the wheel of a pickup truck that T-boned the limo, pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, a traffic infraction, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

Prosecutors say his blood alcohol level of .06 about 90 minutes after the crash would not have resulted in a DWI conviction. So they agreed to the plea along with a sentence of a 90-day license suspension and $885 fine.

There were gasps and sobs in court from the victims’ parents, Gusoff reported.

Four young women were leaving a North Fork vineyard in July 2015 when their limo driver made what was then a legal but dangerous U-turn into the path of Romeo’s pickup truck.

Brittany M. Schulman, 23, of Smithtown; Lauren Baruch, 24, of Smithtown; Stephanie Belli, 23, of Kings Park; and Amy R. Grabina, 23, of Commack, were killed in the crash. Four other women and the limo driver were hospitalized.

Prosecutors say a reentactment proved the crash wasn’t Romeo’s fault.

“A sober driver would not have been able to react and prevent the crash based upon the limo driver’s actions that day,” Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney John Scott Prudenti said.

“Steve Romeo was not the cause of the accident nor was he intoxicated we said that from day one and today’s resolution of the case confirms that, but what no one has known is that Steve has felt sorrow for the families from day one,” Romeo’s attorney, Steve O’Brien said.

Criminal charges had been dropped last year against the limo driver, Carlos Pino, after a judge found there had been improper grand jury testimony in the case.

The families of the victims are suing both drivers and left court Wednesday, calling the plea deal a disgrace.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia