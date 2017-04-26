Florida Tourist Who Vanished From Midtown Hotel Found Safe

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Florida man who vanished from his Midtown Manhattan hotel has been found.
Police said early Wednesday morning that 71-year-old Jeff Kelly has been located and is in good condition.
Kelly, from Bartow, Florida, is in New York City with his family to see his niece, who is currently appearing as Violet in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” on Broadway.
He vanished around 3:30 a.m. Monday from the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, where he and his wife were staying.
Relatives, including Kelly’’s four children, were frantically trying to locate Kelly, who they say suffers from early dementia, on Tuesday.
Additional details about where he was found have not been released.