Authorities Investigating Deadly Police-Involved Shooting In Newark

April 26, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a deadly police-involved shooting in Newark.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Orange Avenue and South 20th Street.

According to authorities, detectives from the department’s Major Crime Division were investigating shootings and robberies in the area when they approached a vehicle.

Police said one of people inside the vehicle was armed with a gun and that’s when a detective opened fire and fatally shot him.

They said the suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Professional Standards Bureau at (862) 520-3700.

