On The Marc: MLB All Star Mo Vaughn Talks About His Career, New Clothing Collection

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — In the inaugural episode of “On the Marc,” 1010 WINS’ Sports Director Marc Ernay sits down with MLB great Maurice Samuel “Mo” Vaughn.

Vaughn, who was born in Norwalk, Connecticut and played at Seton Hall University, started his career with the Boston Red Sox and ended as a New York Met. He became a three-time MLB All Star before retiring in 2003.

Later in life, Vaughn launched MVP Collections.

“We’re trying to create a lifestyle look for the big and tall customer – being able to go out and look like everybody else, that’s how the whole thing started,” he tells Ernay.

Of course, they also talked about his baseball career.

Vaughn says Boston was a tough place to play and the New York Yankees were a tough adversary to face, but they both made him a better player. He says he thinks Derek Jeter was the “epitome” of the Yankees and the catalyst behind their success.

Vaughn also looks back on his time with the Mets, and says fans should have some faith in manager Terry Collins.

“Being in this area, being back here, working here, doing other things here, playing for the Mets was something that I wanted to do. It didn’t go so well for the Mets, but still I was here and I had a good time doing it,” he says.

Vaughn and his clothing collection are now holding an “MVP Style Sweepstakes” in select DXL stores and on Chubstr.com for a chance to win a full MVP Collection wardrobe, signed Mo Vaughn jersey, gift certificates and more.