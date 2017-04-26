Hartnett: Rangers See A Lot Of Themselves In Round 2 Foe Senators

By Sean Hartnett

The Ottawa Senators present an entirely different challenge to the Rangers in the second round of the playoffs.

That’s because they are so much alike.

While Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien loaded up his bottom-six forwards with agitators and bruisers during the teams’ six-game series in the first round, Guy Boucher’s Senators are built to go at the Rangers strength versus strength.

“We’ve got a huge challenge in front of us,” Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault said. “Four lines that can play a high-tempo, high-skill game. They probably have the best offensive-skilled defenseman in the National Hockey League. We’ve got our hands full. We’re getting ready for it and preparing. We’re looking forward to starting on Thursday.”

Game 1 is set for the Corel Centre in Ottawa.

“I’m looking at their lineup and I’m trying to see if there’s something really that stands out that you can exploit — and there is really nothing,” Vigneault said. “It’s balanced throughout the lineup. It was very effective against Boston. I went through all the games, I went through all the scoring chances for and against. It’s going to be a battle of will every shift.”

OFFENSE

Former Rangers playoff hero Derick Brassard enters the second round on fire, having recorded eight points in six games against Boston. Only Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins finished with more points in the opening round.

“We’re going to play him hard. We’re going to have to play him smart,” Vigneault said of Brassard. “He’s been one of their most effective players up front. We’re definitely going to have to do a job on him.”

Brassard, right wing Bobby Ryan and captain Erik Karlsson each finished the first round averaging at least one point per game. Karlsson is a two-time Norris Trophy winner and was nominated for the award for the fourth time after finishing the regular season with 71 points in 77 games. The 26-year-old Swede joined Islanders Hall of Famer Denis Potvin as the only defensemen in league history to lead his team in scoring for four consecutive seasons.

“He’s in a league of his own,” Vigneault said of Karlsson. “What he can do with the puck, the plays that he can make and the way he can see the ice, there’s no doubt that we’re going to have a real special plan for him.”

Mike Hoffman has a real habit of getting to the blue paint. People in hockey circles like to call the type of goals he scores “bloody nose goals.” He owns a quick release and will pay the physical toll to get on the scoresheet.

The Rangers converted just 6.7 percent of their power play chances in the first round, yet their scoring depth at even-strength was plentiful. New York is the only remaining playoff team with a 20-goal scorer on each of its four forward lines.

Rick Nash has been a dominant force across 200 feet, demanding the puck on his stick and using his strength effectively around the crease and to ward off defenders. The youthful trio of Chris Kreider, J.T. Miller and Kevin Hayes will need to supply stronger production for the Rangers to advance. Each were held to a point by Montreal.

DEFENSE

The Rangers limited the Canadiens to 1.83 goals per game in the first round and held Max Pacioretty to just one point. As if on cue, 32-year-old alternate captain Dan Girardi bounced back after injuries hindered his effectiveness last postseason. Girardi and captain Ryan McDonagh form a solid first pairing and Brendan Smith emerged as a shutdown ace against the Habs.

“I knew he had an edge and I knew that he was better at making plays with the puck than some people thought,” Vigneault said of Smith. “He’s been very good in the room, very vocal and very intense. That’s good. You need that intensity and you need that will at this time. He’s done a real good job for us.”

The first priority will be limiting the damage Karlsson can do with his all-world skating, exceptional puck control and powerful shot.

The Senators will look to slow down the Rangers’ four-line speed. Ottawa excels at playing with a disciplined structure and limiting shot opportunities. The Sens rank second in the playoffs with 27.5 shots against per game. Karlsson leads the way with 30:23 of ice time per night, which was highest of all playoff skaters during the first round. His 201 regular season blocked shots ranked second in the NHL.

“They’re really good at defending in the neutral zone and they don’t really allow the puck to get into the defensive zone,” Miller said. “That’s definitely a strength of theirs. That’s why you see the low shot (against) total.”

GOALIE MATCHUP

Sens netminder Craig Anderson posted sparkling numbers in run the first round, finishing the series against Boston with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He has unluckily been a .500 playoff goalie despite elite postseason numbers. Anderson owns a 2.27 GAA and a .931 SV% in 33 combined playoff games with the Sens and Colorado Avalanche.

After struggling through a subpar regular season, Henrik Lundqvist deservingly won praise for being better than Carey Price in the opening round. His 1.70 GAA and .947 save percentage are proof that the 35-year-old is on top of his game. His unmatched competitive fire is the reason why he’s such a difficult goaltender to beat under the playoff spotlight.

“Hank has been through this before, I think he’s really striving on the pressure and the opportunity,” Vigneault said. “He wants to be a difference-maker and he’s looking forward to this series.”

RANGERS X-FACTOR: CHRIS KREIDER

While his play improved late in the series against Montreal, Kreider endured a frustrating opening round. Zero goals and 11 shots aren’t going to cut it. Kreider is very fast, is a hulking 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds, and has a powerful shot. It was head-scratching to see the usual playoff ace start the playoffs ice cold.

SENATORS X-FACTOR: MARK STONE

The 24-year-old right wing possesses excellent hands and a knack for getting his body into prime scoring areas. Stone recorded 22 goals during the regular season, but was held to just one in six games against Boston. The Sens will need more from him if they are to prevail against the Rangers.

PREDICTION TIME

You’re looking at two speedy teams that thrive in transition and enter this series riding hot goaltenders. It’s a close call, but it’s hard to bet against New York’s wealth of playoff experience. Rangers in six.

