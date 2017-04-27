NOW: Funeral Service For FDNY Firefighter William Tolley | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

30 With Murti Podcast: Yankees Diehard Nick Turturro

From 'NYPD Blue' To The Old Ball Yard In The Bronx, Veteran Actor Is New York Through And Through April 27, 2017 11:57 AM
Filed Under: 30 With Murti, New York Yankees, Sweeny Murti

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Nick Turturro was nominated for two Emmy Awards during his seven seasons on “NYPD Blue” as Det. James Martinez. Turturro is a a native New Yorker and a crazed Yankees fan.

In this week’s episode of the “30 With Murti” podcast, Turturro talks about his memories at Yankee Stadium, his big break on the groundbreaking television drama, and those times he watched Ed Coleman’s car outside Mickey Mantle’s restaurant.

You’ll want to hear this.

If you missed any of our previous episodesyou can hear them here as well as on iTunes and Play.It.

Follow Sweeny on Twitter at @YankeesWFAN, on Facebook and on Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia