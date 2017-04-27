30 With Murti Podcast: Yankees Diehard Nick Turturro

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Nick Turturro was nominated for two Emmy Awards during his seven seasons on “NYPD Blue” as Det. James Martinez. Turturro is a a native New Yorker and a crazed Yankees fan.
In this week’s episode of the “30 With Murti” podcast, Turturro talks about his memories at Yankee Stadium, his big break on the groundbreaking television drama, and those times he watched Ed Coleman’s car outside Mickey Mantle’s restaurant.
You’ll want to hear this.
