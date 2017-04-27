Amtrak To Discuss Details Of Penn Station Repairs, Delays

Amtrak has scheduled a conference call Thursday morning to discuss its plan to replace aging tracks and other equipment.

The move comes on the heels of several electrical and track failures at the station that have led to countless cancellations and delays for commuters.

“It’s been bad all month,” said commuter Renee Pharo. “There’s been nights it took me three hours to get home.”

“I’m running out of words to explain the current situation,” said MTA board member Mithcell Pally. “Intolerable and unacceptable.”

Two derailments and other problems since late March have caused chaos for hundreds of thousands of NJ TRANSIT and Long Island Rail Road commuters as well as for travelers up and down the corridor between Boston and Washington.

The problems are happening so frequently, NJ TRANSIT has started giving out late notes so people have proof of their travel issues for their bosses.

“If it works, gives you an excuse, but I’m pretty sure they’re not gonna care,” said commuter Travis Subveri.

CBS News got rare access inside one, 105-year-old tunnel underneath the Hudson River. Walls were deteriorating and water was seeping in.

“Penn Station is a debacle,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “We have disregarded the infrastructure in this state and in this nation to the point it’s governmental malfeasance.”

Amtrak is already warning NJ TRANSIT and LIRR riders that the overhaul work needed will likely result “in some delays and cancellations.”

“This is what you have to do,” said commuter Jack O’Neill. “It’s unfortunate and people aren’t happy, but that’s the reality.”

