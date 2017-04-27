1 Person In Custody In Shooting That Injured 2 Near Battery Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was in police custody late Thursday in connection with a shooting in Lower Manhattan that left two people hurt earlier this week.
The gunfire erupted following a dispute between two men around 3:10 p.m. Monday on Washington Street near Battery Park, according to police.
At an unrelated news conference Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said it appeared the shooting stemmed from a quarrel across the street at Battery Park “between some individuals who were selling tickets to some of the ferry boats.”
“That argument started again across the street in front of 2 Washington Street, where one male engaged another male in a fist fight, it appears,” Boyce said. “Now that male then shot the individual one time in the side.”
That victim, a 40-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. Police said he was a passenger later stopped by officers in a speeding car traveling over the Brooklyn Bridge.
A second victim, a 34-year-old woman who works nearby, was also shot in the knee by a stray bullet. She was taken to the New York Downtown Hospital in stable condition.
Police late Thursday said one person was in custody. There was no indication that the person had been charged as of late Thursday.
It was not known if the person who was being held was one of the two people who were identified as persons of interest in surveillance photos released after the shooting.