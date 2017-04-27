Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 27, 2017

You can’t help but smile while listening to Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.” That’s because it featured a revelation, courtesy of Al Dukes.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
As luck would have it, the guys were on top of their radio game. They were all over the Mets, who faltered yet again Wednesday night, and the Yankees, who handled their business in Boston.
Boomer and Craig also got into the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night. They paid particular attention to the Jets, who have the No. 6 overall selection.
Later, Boomer suggested the Mets cut ties with Jose Reyes and Curtis Granderson.
There was all that and a whole lot more.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
